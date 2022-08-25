wrestling / News

Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV.

– The site also notes that this week’s episode is currently listed as a repeat in cable listing and was last week as welll, which means that DVR users may want to make sure their series record for Impact is set to record repeats. The report notes that Impact is “doing what they can” to get AXS TV to fix the matter.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading