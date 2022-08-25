Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users

– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV.

– The site also notes that this week’s episode is currently listed as a repeat in cable listing and was last week as welll, which means that DVR users may want to make sure their series record for Impact is set to record repeats. The report notes that Impact is “doing what they can” to get AXS TV to fix the matter.