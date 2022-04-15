wrestling / News
Impact News: Major Players Take Out W. Morrissey & Mickie James On Impact, JONAH Beats PCO
– The Major Players laid waste on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, taking out both W. Morrissey and Mickie James. Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Chelsea Green attacked Morrissey during an in-ring promo, with Morrissey going through a table. Later in the show, Green gave James a cheap shot and then knocked her own with James and Cardona’s help:
.@TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen blindsided @TheCaZXL!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rfyeS1qAPv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
.@TheMattCardona, @Myers_Wrestling and @ImChelseaGreen strike again! @MickieJames is down! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/C1VuSsAICU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
– JONAH defeated PCO in the main event of tonight’s show, as you can see below:
A victory wasn't enough for @JONAHISHERE!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8EAN4zljeL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Confirm Their Impact Deals Are Expiring But Say They’re Loyal
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner
- Roman Reigns Rips Up Sign Following WWE Raw, Wasn’t For Cody Rhodes (Clip)
- Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team