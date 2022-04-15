Impact News: Major Players Take Out W. Morrissey & Mickie James On Impact, JONAH Beats PCO

– The Major Players laid waste on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, taking out both W. Morrissey and Mickie James. Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Chelsea Green attacked Morrissey during an in-ring promo, with Morrissey going through a table. Later in the show, Green gave James a cheap shot and then knocked her own with James and Cardona’s help:

– JONAH defeated PCO in the main event of tonight’s show, as you can see below: