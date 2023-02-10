wrestling / News
Impact News: Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray Take Out Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona Loses In Main Event
– Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer were victorious in their match on Impact Wrestling, but they fell to an attack by Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray. Thursday night’s show saw the two team up to defeat the Good Hands, but after the match Bully Ray laid out Dreamer. James faced off with Ray for a moment before Slamovich came up behind her and hit her with the Snowplow:
Victory for @MickieJames and @THETOMMYDREAMER against The Good Hands! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0BBg38RFHT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
.@bullyray5150 watches on as @mashaslamovich makes a statement at the expense of @MickieJames ahead of #NoSurrender. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/jve1cab8eW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
– Matt Cardona suffered insult on top of injury in the main event of the show. After Joe Hendry defeated Cardona to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship, he played a video mocking Carona, Brian Myers and Chelsea Green:
It's all gone wrong for @TheMattCardona. #IMPACTonAXSTV @joehendry @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/rnbr65HqkC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2023
I am NOT @edgeratedr’s BITCH!@impactwrestling
📷: @beezzzzy pic.twitter.com/MjUgjObKIe
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 10, 2023
