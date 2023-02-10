wrestling / News

Impact News: Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray Take Out Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona Loses In Main Event

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer were victorious in their match on Impact Wrestling, but they fell to an attack by Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray. Thursday night’s show saw the two team up to defeat the Good Hands, but after the match Bully Ray laid out Dreamer. James faced off with Ray for a moment before Slamovich came up behind her and hit her with the Snowplow:

– Matt Cardona suffered insult on top of injury in the main event of the show. After Joe Hendry defeated Cardona to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship, he played a video mocking Carona, Brian Myers and Chelsea Green:

