Impact News: Masha Slamovich Puts A Target on Alisha Edwards, Good Brothers Brawl With Briscoes
– Masha Slamovich appears to have put a target on Alisha Edwards, sending a message to her on Impact Wrestling. Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope on tonight’s Before the Impact that contained a photo of Edwards with a red X over it.
.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @MrsAIPAlisha to ask about what happened earlier with @mashaslamovich on #BeforeTheIMPACT!@GiseleShaw08 knew exactly what It meant…#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lP32M5sBLW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022
– The Good Brothers ended up brawling with The Briscoes on tonight’s episode ahead of their match at Slammiversary. The brawl happened after the Brothers ran down the Briscoes and talked about beating them at Multiverse of Matches:
The Briscoes have had enough of the comedy!
Who will leave #Slammiversary with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!?
Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LdHaDD1wOw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022
