Impact News: Masha Slamovich Puts A Target on Alisha Edwards, Good Brothers Brawl With Briscoes

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Masha Slamovich appears to have put a target on Alisha Edwards, sending a message to her on Impact Wrestling. Slamovich gave Edwards an envelope on tonight’s Before the Impact that contained a photo of Edwards with a red X over it.

– The Good Brothers ended up brawling with The Briscoes on tonight’s episode ahead of their match at Slammiversary. The brawl happened after the Brothers ran down the Briscoes and talked about beating them at Multiverse of Matches:

