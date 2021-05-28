wrestling / News
Impact Says Matt Cardona Is Out For 12 Weeks Due to ‘Fractured Orbital Bone’
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
Matt Cardona won’t be appearing in the ring for Impact for a few months, with Impact citing a “fractured orbital bone” as the cause. On tonight’s show, Dr. Ross revealed that Cardona suffered the inmjury at the hands of Brian Myers last week and thus will be out of action for “about 12 weeks.”
Myers showed up during the segment and berated them for talking about Cardona. He said that 12 weeks wasn’t good enough and wants to know what he has to break so that Cardona is away for good. You can see the segment below.
.@TheMattCardona will be out for up to 12 weeks with a fractured orbital bone after @Myers_Wrestling's attack last week. #IMPACTonAXSTV @sambeale23 pic.twitter.com/NOtsWElvRD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week
- WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster