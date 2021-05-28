Impact Says Matt Cardona Is Out For 12 Weeks Due to ‘Fractured Orbital Bone’

Matt Cardona won’t be appearing in the ring for Impact for a few months, with Impact citing a “fractured orbital bone” as the cause. On tonight’s show, Dr. Ross revealed that Cardona suffered the inmjury at the hands of Brian Myers last week and thus will be out of action for “about 12 weeks.”

Myers showed up during the segment and berated them for talking about Cardona. He said that 12 weeks wasn’t good enough and wants to know what he has to break so that Cardona is away for good. You can see the segment below.