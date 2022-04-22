wrestling / News

Impact News: Matt Cardona Gets Put Through a Table On Impact, Violent By Design Beat Decay

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona W. Morrisey Jordynna Grace Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Matt Cardona defended his Digital Media Championship on Impact Wrestling, but was put through a table after the match. Cardona battled Guido Maritato and picked up a win to retain his title on tonight’s show. However, after the match W. Morrissey came out seeking revenge and Jordynne Grace helped him out, directing him to choke slam Cardona through the table that was set up in the ring:

– Deaner and Eric Young got a win over Decay on tonight’s show to get Violent By Design some momentum ahead of their Tag Team Championship defense at Rebellion on Saturday:

Matt Cardona, W. Morrissey

