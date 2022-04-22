wrestling / News
Impact News: Matt Cardona Gets Put Through a Table On Impact, Violent By Design Beat Decay
– Matt Cardona defended his Digital Media Championship on Impact Wrestling, but was put through a table after the match. Cardona battled Guido Maritato and picked up a win to retain his title on tonight’s show. However, after the match W. Morrissey came out seeking revenge and Jordynne Grace helped him out, directing him to choke slam Cardona through the table that was set up in the ring:
Radio Silence!@TheMattCardona #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/icQ1cmrKkx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@TheMattCardona through a table!!!!@TheCaZXL
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P8HS5QqWaH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
– Deaner and Eric Young got a win over Decay on tonight’s show to get Violent By Design some momentum ahead of their Tag Team Championship defense at Rebellion on Saturday:
DDT!@CodyDeaner #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/a8X43ZIbz5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’
- Tony Khan Plays Down Rumors Of Dana White Attending AEW Show In Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes On Whether There Plans For Him To Return Before WWE WrestleMania 38, Backstage Interaction With Triple H
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting The Rock To Wrestle A Bear On Wall Street, Logistics Of The Idea