Impact News: Melina Saves Mickie James From Deonna Purrazzo, Chris Bey Beats David Finlay
– Deonna Purrazzo tried to take out Mickie James on this week’s Impact Wrestling, but ran afoul of Melina in the process. During tonight’s show, James came out to talk about Purrazzo and Melina’s Knockouts Championship Match for NWA EmPowerrr and got jumped by Purrazzo, with Melina coming to her aid while Trey Miguel took out Matt Rehwoldt:
.@DeonnaPurrazzo tried to jump @MickieJames but @RealMelina stood tall ahead of @nwa #EMPOWERRR THIS SATURDAY! #IMPACTonAXSTV @DramaKingMatt @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/oyjEg8ewD1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021
– Chris Bey picked up a win against David Finlay on tonight’s show, and a clip is below:
.@DashingChrisBey finesses a win with his feet on the ropes. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Vq0410WeXF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021