Impact Merges The Impact World Title & Grand Championship

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– After winning the Impact World Championship at last week’ Under Pressure event, Impact Wrestling has announced that Austin Aries “has merged” the Impact World Title & Grand Championship. This likely end the run of the Grand Championship, which judging by comments from Don Callis in interviews, has been the plan for a while.

