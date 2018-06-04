Impact Merges The Impact World Title & Grand Championship

– After winning the Impact World Championship at last week’ Under Pressure event, Impact Wrestling has announced that Austin Aries “has merged” the Impact World Title & Grand Championship. This likely end the run of the Grand Championship, which judging by comments from Don Callis in interviews, has been the plan for a while.

BREAKING NEWS: @AustinAries has officially merged the IMPACT World and Grand Championship into one undisputed World Championship. pic.twitter.com/bY77HbJPqm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2018