wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne, Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero, More
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling posted several highlight videos from last week’s show that you can watch below. The videos include Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne, Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero, and more:
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on ROH Contract Status of Alex Zayne & Ian Riccaboni
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation