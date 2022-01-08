Impact’s Scott D’Amore Comments On Mickie James Competing in WWE Royal Rumble

Impact Wrestling has acknowledged the announcement that Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be part of the WWE Royal Rumble, with Scott D’Amore commenting. As noted, WWE announced on Smackdown that James will be competing in the women’s Rumble match on the January 29th WWE PPV.

Impact Wrestling immediately put up an article after the announcement acknowledging the development. D’Amore, who is Impact’s Executive Vice President, discussed how it came about.

D’Amore said:

“WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it and IMPACT Wrestling’s philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans. Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE’s most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.”

James will defend the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill on Saturday.

D’Amore added, “There’s never been a time like this for wrestling fans. In a 12 month period, IMPACT Wrestling has worked with NWA, AAA, New Japan, AEW and now WWE. IMPACT Wrestling is the nexus of the forbidden door era.”