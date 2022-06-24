wrestling / News
Impact News: Mickie James Helps Mia Yim Beat Chelsea Green, Gisele Shaw Makes Deal With The Influence
– Mia Yim was able to pick up a win over Chelsea Green on Impact Wrestling after Mickie James counteracted Deonna Purrazzo’s interference. You can see a clip from the match below:
.@MickieJames evens the odds after @DeonnaPurrazzo interfered, allowing @MiaYim to pick up the victory in a fantastic contest. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/t1Bxc26109
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
– Tonight’s show also saw Gisele Shaw make a deal with The Influence where she she could take out Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary, they would consider using her as a replacement for Madison Rayne due to Rayne’s injury. Shaw said “Consider it done” and walked off:
If @GiseleShaw08 can take out @WeAreRosemary or @thetayavalkyrie, The Influence may consider her as a replacement for the injured @MadisonRayne. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TenilleDashwood pic.twitter.com/fN1TIYcSho
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
