Impact News: Mickie James Helps Mia Yim Beat Chelsea Green, Gisele Shaw Makes Deal With The Influence

– Mia Yim was able to pick up a win over Chelsea Green on Impact Wrestling after Mickie James counteracted Deonna Purrazzo’s interference. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Tonight’s show also saw Gisele Shaw make a deal with The Influence where she she could take out Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary, they would consider using her as a replacement for Madison Rayne due to Rayne’s injury. Shaw said “Consider it done” and walked off: