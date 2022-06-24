wrestling / News

Impact News: Mickie James Helps Mia Yim Beat Chelsea Green, Gisele Shaw Makes Deal With The Influence

June 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mia Yim was able to pick up a win over Chelsea Green on Impact Wrestling after Mickie James counteracted Deonna Purrazzo’s interference. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Tonight’s show also saw Gisele Shaw make a deal with The Influence where she she could take out Taya Valkyrie or Rosemary, they would consider using her as a replacement for Madison Rayne due to Rayne’s injury. Shaw said “Consider it done” and walked off:

Gisele Shaw, Impact Wrestling, Mia Yim, Mickie James, Jeremy Thomas

