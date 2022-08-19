wrestling / News
Impact News: Mike Bailey Defends X-Division Title, Heath Beats Kenny King
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Mike Bailey successfully defended his X-Division Championship on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. The champion defeated Chris Bey on tonight’s show to retain his title, as you can see below:
Man. @DashingChrisBey BROUGHT IT and absolutely showed why the X Division is the best division. Extremely proud to be the champion. @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/jrfyDsVaF0
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) August 19, 2022
– Heath defeated Honor No More’s Kenny King on tonight’s episode:
