Impact News: Mike Bailey Defends X-Division Title, Heath Beats Kenny King

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Bailey Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mike Bailey successfully defended his X-Division Championship on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. The champion defeated Chris Bey on tonight’s show to retain his title, as you can see below:

– Heath defeated Honor No More’s Kenny King on tonight’s episode:

