wrestling / News

Impact News: Moose & Mickie James Doing Promotional Work in Texas, Bryan Myers Returns to Ring

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Impact Wrestling

– Moose and Mickie James are reportedly doing promotional work in Texas this weekend for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the two are doing promotion for Hard to Kill, which takes place on January 8th in Dallas.

– The site also reports that Brian Myers made his return to the ring over the weekend for Swoggle in Wisconsin. Myers was pulled from his match at Impact Turning Point last month because he was not medically cleared.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Myers, Impact Wrestling, Mickie James, Moose, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading