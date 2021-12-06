wrestling / News
Impact News: Moose & Mickie James Doing Promotional Work in Texas, Bryan Myers Returns to Ring
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Moose and Mickie James are reportedly doing promotional work in Texas this weekend for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the two are doing promotion for Hard to Kill, which takes place on January 8th in Dallas.
– The site also reports that Brian Myers made his return to the ring over the weekend for Swoggle in Wisconsin. Myers was pulled from his match at Impact Turning Point last month because he was not medically cleared.