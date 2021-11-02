Impact News: Moose’s Promo Referencing AEW & WWE Stars Online, Josh Alexander’s Son Appears With Him at Show

– Moose’s promo from last week’s Impact Wrestling referencing several AEW and WWE stars is now online. You can see the video below of the promo, which opened last Thursday’s Impact.

As noted last week, the new Impact Wrestling World Champion referenced Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Big E. and the New Day, and Zelina Vega in the promo.

– Josh Alexander’s son came out dressed as him at Destiny Wrestling’s Halloween show on Sunday night. You can see a picture of the two as posted by Alexander to Facebook below: