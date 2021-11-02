wrestling / News
Impact News: Moose’s Promo Referencing AEW & WWE Stars Online, Josh Alexander’s Son Appears With Him at Show
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Moose’s promo from last week’s Impact Wrestling referencing several AEW and WWE stars is now online. You can see the video below of the promo, which opened last Thursday’s Impact.
As noted last week, the new Impact Wrestling World Champion referenced Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Big E. and the New Day, and Zelina Vega in the promo.
– Josh Alexander’s son came out dressed as him at Destiny Wrestling’s Halloween show on Sunday night. You can see a picture of the two as posted by Alexander to Facebook below:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Tremont to Reportedly Stay Hospitalized for a Week Due to Deathmatch Injuries
- WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status
- Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment