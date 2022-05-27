wrestling / News
Impact News: Moose Has Strong Words For Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace Beats Chelsea Green
– Moose is tired of Sami Callihan’s mind games, and had a message for him on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Moose cut a promo during an interview segment on Impact, calling Callihan the biggest fraud in wrestling and saying that Callihan is scared of him, which is why he keeps doing attacks from behind. He says he knows exactly what Sami is doing, after which Steve Maclin walked in and said that he needs to get Sami out of his head before their match together next week:
"@TheSamiCallihan is the biggest fraud in professional wrestling." @TheMooseNation had some strong words for the Death Machine. #IMPACTonAXSTV @SteveMaclin pic.twitter.com/QaNDVGRNo0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
– Jordynne Grace picked up a win over Chelsea Green on tonight’s show, blocking a shot and hitting the Grace Driver for the pin:
Grace Driver connects! #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/Fq4zsELG6Y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight
- Cody Rhodes Explains That Stories That He Left AEW Over Money & Creative Issues Are ‘Misguided’
- WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Moving Out of Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Jim Ross On How Jake Roberts vs. Hulk Hogan Feud Could’ve Played Out In WWE, Randy Savage Snake Bite Angle