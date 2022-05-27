Impact News: Moose Has Strong Words For Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace Beats Chelsea Green

– Moose is tired of Sami Callihan’s mind games, and had a message for him on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Moose cut a promo during an interview segment on Impact, calling Callihan the biggest fraud in wrestling and saying that Callihan is scared of him, which is why he keeps doing attacks from behind. He says he knows exactly what Sami is doing, after which Steve Maclin walked in and said that he needs to get Sami out of his head before their match together next week:

– Jordynne Grace picked up a win over Chelsea Green on tonight’s show, blocking a shot and hitting the Grace Driver for the pin: