Impact Announces More Details on Mid-South Mayhem Taping

Impact Wrestling has revealed more details on their upcoming Mid-South Mayhem taping in Memphis. The company issued the following press release for the September 22nd and 23rd tapings:

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Memphis For The First Time In 11 Years

Back-to-Back Nights of Action-Packed, High-Energy Pro Wrestling Will Be Held At Graceland Soundstage, September 22-23

Multiple Championship Matches Will Highlight The 2-Night “Mid-South Mayhem” Shows

For the first time since 2012, IMPACT Wrestling presents two nights of live pro wrestling action in Memphis, Tennessee – with all matches filmed to air on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show: #IMPACTonAXSTV.

IMPACT Wrestling shows are set for Friday & Saturday, September 22-23, at Graceland Soundstage, marking the company’s first shows in Memphis since two Basebrawl events in 2011 and 2012 were held at AutoZone Park.

Tickets for both IMPACT Wrestling shows in Memphis – fittingly dubbed, Mid-South Mayhem – go on-sale this Friday, June 2 at impactwrestling.com.

IMPACT’s television trucks will be in Memphis to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Memphis for the September 22-23 shows, including World Champion Steve Maclin, as well as Frankie Kazarian, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Nick Aldis, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Moose, PCO, Trey Miguel, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, among others.