wrestling / News
Impact Announces More Details on Mid-South Mayhem Taping
Impact Wrestling has revealed more details on their upcoming Mid-South Mayhem taping in Memphis. The company issued the following press release for the September 22nd and 23rd tapings:
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Memphis For The First Time In 11 Years
Back-to-Back Nights of Action-Packed, High-Energy Pro Wrestling Will Be Held At Graceland Soundstage, September 22-23
Multiple Championship Matches Will Highlight The 2-Night “Mid-South Mayhem” Shows
For the first time since 2012, IMPACT Wrestling presents two nights of live pro wrestling action in Memphis, Tennessee – with all matches filmed to air on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show: #IMPACTonAXSTV.
IMPACT Wrestling shows are set for Friday & Saturday, September 22-23, at Graceland Soundstage, marking the company’s first shows in Memphis since two Basebrawl events in 2011 and 2012 were held at AutoZone Park.
Tickets for both IMPACT Wrestling shows in Memphis – fittingly dubbed, Mid-South Mayhem – go on-sale this Friday, June 2 at impactwrestling.com.
IMPACT’s television trucks will be in Memphis to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)
All of the IMPACT stars will be in Memphis for the September 22-23 shows, including World Champion Steve Maclin, as well as Frankie Kazarian, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Nick Aldis, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Moose, PCO, Trey Miguel, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, among others.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Randy Savage Was A Great WWE Champion, Talks Similarity They Had
- WWE Had No Creative Planned For Alexa Bliss Before Pregnancy Announcement
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Kenny Omega & Kurt Angle Weigh In On Tweet Asking Which Of Them Is Better