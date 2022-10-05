wrestling / News
Impact Releases New Joe Doering Benefit Shirt Plus More
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released a few new pieces of merchandise, including a new shirt to benefit Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. You can see the new Doering “Keep Calm and Kick Ass” shirt here, with 100% of proceeds going to Doering.
The company has also released a new “Last Rodeo” for Mickie James here, and a Digital Media Championship shirt for Brian Myers here.
More Trending Stories
- Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
- Andrade el Idolo Wants More From His AEW Run But Hasn’t Talked To Triple H
- Seth Rollins on Not Having Any Animosity With Roman Reigns, His Love for Vince McMahon
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her