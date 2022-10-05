wrestling / News

Impact Releases New Joe Doering Benefit Shirt Plus More

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Doering Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

Impact Wrestling has released a few new pieces of merchandise, including a new shirt to benefit Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. You can see the new Doering “Keep Calm and Kick Ass” shirt here, with 100% of proceeds going to Doering.

The company has also released a new “Last Rodeo” for Mickie James here, and a Digital Media Championship shirt for Brian Myers here.

