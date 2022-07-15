wrestling / News

Impact News: New Vignette For Killer Kelly Airs, Masha Slamovich Picks Up ANother Win

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Killer Kelly Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling aired another vignette for Killer Kelly on tonight’s show. You can see the vignette below featuring the incoming Knockout:

– Masha Slamovich is now 12 – 0 after she squashed Tenille Dashwood in a quick match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading