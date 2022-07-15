wrestling / News
Impact News: New Vignette For Killer Kelly Airs, Masha Slamovich Picks Up ANother Win
July 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling aired another vignette for Killer Kelly on tonight’s show. You can see the vignette below featuring the incoming Knockout:
.@Kelly_WP is COMING! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pC9ojMsu7c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
– Masha Slamovich is now 12 – 0 after she squashed Tenille Dashwood in a quick match:
SNOW PLOW!
12-0!@mashaslamovich #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0j0RQX7uiz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
