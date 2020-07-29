wrestling / News

Impact News: Tonight’s After Shock Online, Highlights From This Week’s Show

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– Impact Wrestling has released the video for this week’s After Shock post-show. You can see that video below, with Jimmy Jacobs & Don Callis talking about tonight’s episode:

– Impact released the highlights from this week’s episode including the Good Brothers vs. RENO Scum main event, the wackiness of Wrestle House, Deonna Purazzo vs. Kimber Lee and more:

