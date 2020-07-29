wrestling / News
Impact News: Tonight’s After Shock Online, Highlights From This Week’s Show
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the video for this week’s After Shock post-show. You can see that video below, with Jimmy Jacobs & Don Callis talking about tonight’s episode:
– Impact released the highlights from this week’s episode including the Good Brothers vs. RENO Scum main event, the wackiness of Wrestle House, Deonna Purazzo vs. Kimber Lee and more:
More Trending Stories
- The Good Brothers Discuss How They and AJ Styles Nearly Jumped to TNA in 2015, Why the Deal Fell Through
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Successful Surgery, Looking at Multiple TV Role Offers
- Brandi Rhodes Talks About People Sending Her Photos of Their Genitalia On Twitter
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Cared About Sid Vicious – Arn Anderson Stabbing Incident Before Bring Sid Into WWE