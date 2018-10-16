Impact News: Alberto El Patron Rumor Shot Down, Training Seminar in November, Next TV Tapings

– In regard to that report that Alberto El Patron is in talks with Impact Wrestling: not so fast. PWInsider reports that several people in the company have denied the report, noting that there has been no talk about him returning since he was fired for no-showing the Lucha Underground/Impact event over WrestleMania 34 weekend.

The initial report from SEScoops said that Impact officials had felt El Patron’s personal issues had subsided, and that his name value outweighed the risks of him coming on board.

– The site also notes that the next TV tapings will take place in Las Vegas at ‘s Town Casino from November 10th through the 13th.

– Impact is hosting a training seminar in Las Vegas on November 10th. You can find out more about it here.