Impact News: Alberto El Patron Says He Has About Two Years Left, Preview For This Week’s Impact

– Alberto El Patron discussed his future in the ring while speaking with the Orlando Sentinel, saying he has two years before thinking about retirement.

“Alberto will continue to do this for two years, then start to think about retirement,” El Patron said. “I’m not tired of the business, or the fans, or the ring — what I don’t like is what goes on behind the curtain. When I went to Impact, I started to feel like I got my passion back. So I’ll wrestle in 2018, then maybe 2019 I’ll start to think about a farewell tour.”

– Here is a preview of this week’s episode of Impact, which is part two of the company’s Best of 2017: