Impact News: Alberto El Patron’s Return Announced, Taya Valkyrie on Misting Rosemarey, After Impact
October 12, 2017 | Posted by
Impact announced that Alberto El Patron is returning at Bound For Glory. You can see video promoting his return below via Jeremy Borash. The full card thus far is here.
– Taya Valkyrie discussed her spitting mist in Rosemary’s face on this week’s Impact in the below “Last Word” video. Valkyrie said, “Well, she’s not the only one that’s unpredictable. I have a few secrets of my own and you’ll have to wait and see what happens.”
– Here is this week’s After Impact video, with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore recapping this week’s episode and previewing Bound for Glory: