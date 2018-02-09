wrestling / News
Impact News: April Redemption PPV Likely Set For Orlando, Card For Tonight’s Brace for Impact Event on Twitch, Preview For Next Week’s Impact
February 9, 2018
– Here is the card for tonight’s Brace for Impact special, which will stream tonight at 8PM ET on Twitch…
* Fallah Bahh vs. Alberto El Patron
* Bobby Wayward vs. Eddie Edwards
* Chris Payne vs. Matt Sydal
* Johnny Impact vs. Danny Maff
* Braxton & Allie vs. Nikos Rikos and Nikki Adams
– There has been no venue announced or tickets put on sale for Toronto. It appears that the April Redemption PPV and post-PPV tapings will be back at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: pwinsider.com]
– Set for next week’s Impact Wrestling is…
* Cage Debuts
* Hania vs. Rosemary
* X-Division Champion Ishimori vs. Fantasma
* World Champion Austin Aries vs. Eli Drake