Impact News: April Redemption PPV Likely Set For Orlando, Card For Tonight’s Brace for Impact Event on Twitch, Preview For Next Week’s Impact

– Here is the card for tonight’s Brace for Impact special, which will stream tonight at 8PM ET on Twitch…

* Fallah Bahh vs. Alberto El Patron

* Bobby Wayward vs. Eddie Edwards

* Chris Payne vs. Matt Sydal

* Johnny Impact vs. Danny Maff

* Braxton & Allie vs. Nikos Rikos and Nikki Adams

– There has been no venue announced or tickets put on sale for Toronto. It appears that the April Redemption PPV and post-PPV tapings will be back at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. [Credit: pwinsider.com]

– Set for next week’s Impact Wrestling is…

* Cage Debuts

* Hania vs. Rosemary

* X-Division Champion Ishimori vs. Fantasma

* World Champion Austin Aries vs. Eli Drake