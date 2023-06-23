wrestling / News
IMPACT News: Atlanta Tapings Schedule, Impact in 60 Returns, More
– IMPACT Wrestling will conduct a series of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Featured events will include the following matches:
* Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde
* Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel
* Courtney Rush vs. Gisele Shaw
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels
* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King
* Lio Rush will appear
– July 6 will see Impact in 60 back on AXS TV with am episode focused on Chris Harris.
– IMPACT hosted a post-show breakdown video that you can find below, described as:
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down a hard-hitting edition of IMPACT! on the road to Slammiversary. Featuring Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian in the main event and much more.
– IMPACT featured a video highlighting The Main Event Mafia on their YouTube channel, detailed as:
In 2008, a group of former World Champions united and ran roughshod over TNA. Relive the incredible highlights of the supergroup featuring Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner and Booker T.
– IMPACT Wrestling posted a video of the tag team match pitting Kazarian & Edwards against Ray & Maclin, described as:
Rivals turn tag team partners as Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian face Bully Ray and Steve Maclin in the IMPACT main event.
– IMPACT posted a video of Santino Marella and Dirty Dango, detailed as:
Santino Marella gets a measure of revenge after Dirty Dango takes on Bhupinder Gujjar.