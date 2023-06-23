IMPACT News: Atlanta Tapings Schedule, Impact in 60 Returns, More

– IMPACT Wrestling will conduct a series of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Featured events will include the following matches:

* Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde

* Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel

* Courtney Rush vs. Gisele Shaw

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels

* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King

* Lio Rush will appear

– July 6 will see Impact in 60 back on AXS TV with am episode focused on Chris Harris.

– IMPACT hosted a post-show breakdown video that you can find below, described as:

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt break down a hard-hitting edition of IMPACT! on the road to Slammiversary. Featuring Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian in the main event and much more.

– IMPACT featured a video highlighting The Main Event Mafia on their YouTube channel, detailed as:

In 2008, a group of former World Champions united and ran roughshod over TNA. Relive the incredible highlights of the supergroup featuring Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Scott Steiner and Booker T.

– IMPACT Wrestling posted a video of the tag team match pitting Kazarian & Edwards against Ray & Maclin, described as:

Rivals turn tag team partners as Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian face Bully Ray and Steve Maclin in the IMPACT main event.

– IMPACT posted a video of Santino Marella and Dirty Dango, detailed as: