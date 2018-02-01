Impact News: Austin Aries Comments on Championship Win, Title Match Set For Next Week, Impact Comments on New Era

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter commenting on his Global Championship win on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Aries posted:

My first decree as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. This will now be called the IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. No weight distinction. I’m not a heavyweight, but I am world class. And that is #TheTruth. https://t.co/89XFc2NJlk — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 2, 2018

– A Knockouts Title Match is set for next week’s episode. Kiera Hogan earned a shot at the championship after defeating Laurel Van Ness in the former’s Impact Wrestling debut:

– Impact posted the following, promising more to come as their new era in 2018 continues: