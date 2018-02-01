 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Austin Aries Comments on Championship Win, Title Match Set For Next Week, Impact Comments on New Era

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Austin Aries posted to Twitter commenting on his Global Championship win on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Aries posted:

– A Knockouts Title Match is set for next week’s episode. Kiera Hogan earned a shot at the championship after defeating Laurel Van Ness in the former’s Impact Wrestling debut:

– Impact posted the following, promising more to come as their new era in 2018 continues:

