Impact News: Austin Aries Comments on Championship Win, Title Match Set For Next Week, Impact Comments on New Era
– Austin Aries posted to Twitter commenting on his Global Championship win on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Aries posted:
I may not win many popularity contests, but now I don’t need to to win championships. Times are changing, and I’m leading the charge. #ProWrestling #ProWrestler #TheTruth #TGMTEL #TheBeltCollector@IMPACTWRESTLING@IPWUK@DEFIANTwres@WSWWrestlingAUS
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 2, 2018
My first decree as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. This will now be called the IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. No weight distinction. I’m not a heavyweight, but I am world class. And that is #TheTruth. https://t.co/89XFc2NJlk
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 2, 2018
– A Knockouts Title Match is set for next week’s episode. Kiera Hogan earned a shot at the championship after defeating Laurel Van Ness in the former’s Impact Wrestling debut:
– Impact posted the following, promising more to come as their new era in 2018 continues:
Tonight is only the beginning. The four sided ring in back, The Machine is coming, we're gonna do our damnedest to deliver the best wrestling show every week, and AUSTIN ARIES IS WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! We're excited for you to join us on this journey in 2018. #IMPACTonPOP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018