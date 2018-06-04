Impact News: Austin Aries Comments on Possible Match With Neville, Classic Match With AJ Styles

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter talking about the possibility of a match with Neville. Aries posted in response to a tweet noting this was the one-year anniversary of his match with Neville at Extreme Rules, as you can see below:

And life was never the same… Dejected, almost amused at my repeated failure, who’d have known this moment here would be the catalyst for so much future success. And to my victorious opponent…I’d love to do it again, shackles off, whenever you’re done serving your time… https://t.co/mbxmwY1wUV — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) June 4, 2018

– Impact posted the following full-length classic match from the main event of the first episode of Impact. The match featured AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Michael Shane vs. Elix Skipper: