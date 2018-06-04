Quantcast

 

Impact News: Austin Aries Comments on Possible Match With Neville, Classic Match With AJ Styles

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter talking about the possibility of a match with Neville. Aries posted in response to a tweet noting this was the one-year anniversary of his match with Neville at Extreme Rules, as you can see below:

– Impact posted the following full-length classic match from the main event of the first episode of Impact. The match featured AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Michael Shane vs. Elix Skipper:

