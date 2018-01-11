Impact News: Austin Aries Praises Company, EC3 Promotes Pet Legz

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter today praising Impact Wrestling and Scott D’Amore as “pros.” D’Amore praised Aries as a “total pro” during today’s conference call, leading Aries to reply with:

And @ScottDAmore and the new team have all been pros as well. Much work to be done, but it’s a new culture at @IMPACTWRESTLING. #TheTruth https://t.co/wrgDTCAJck — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) January 11, 2018

– EC3 posted the following video to Instagram, teasing an “important message” about his career. The video was actually to promote Pet Legz, a company that makes leggings with photos of your pets on them: