 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Austin Aries Praises Company, EC3 Promotes Pet Legz

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries WWE TLC

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter today praising Impact Wrestling and Scott D’Amore as “pros.” D’Amore praised Aries as a “total pro” during today’s conference call, leading Aries to reply with:

– EC3 posted the following video to Instagram, teasing an “important message” about his career. The video was actually to promote Pet Legz, a company that makes leggings with photos of your pets on them:

A very important message about my career…

A post shared by ec3™️ (@therealec3) on

article topics :

Austin Aries, EC3, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading