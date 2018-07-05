Quantcast

 

Impact News: Austin Aries References XFL In Shot at Moose, Highlights From Killer Kross’ Debut, New Knockout Tease

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries Impact 2118

– Austin Aries made reference to the upcoming XFL relaunch when cutting a promo against Slammiversary opponent Moose. You can see the video below, where Aries takes a dig at Moose’s football career and said the best Moose could hope for was a shot as a “s**ty offensive lineman” in the XFL:

– Here is a highlight video of Killer Kross making his Impact in-ring debut with a win over Fallah Bahh:

– Impact Wrestling posted the following promo to Twitter from tonight’s episode, teasing the debut of a new Knockout:

