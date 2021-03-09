wrestling / News

Impact News: AXS TV Adds Impact Wrestling Replay, Theme For Tomorrow’s Impact in 60

March 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

– Impact Wrestling will get a weekly replay on AXS TV starting this week. PWInsider reports that AXS TV will replay the show at midnights EST on Saturdays moving forward from here.

– Tomorrow’s Impact in 60 episode is themed around Best of Eddie Edwards. The episode airs on AXS after Impact.

Jeremy Thomas

