Impact News: AXS TV Adds Impact Wrestling Replay, Theme For Tomorrow’s Impact in 60
March 8, 2021
– Impact Wrestling will get a weekly replay on AXS TV starting this week. PWInsider reports that AXS TV will replay the show at midnights EST on Saturdays moving forward from here.
– Tomorrow’s Impact in 60 episode is themed around Best of Eddie Edwards. The episode airs on AXS after Impact.
