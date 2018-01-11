Impact News: Barbed Wire Match & Title Match Set For Next Week, Eli Drake to Defend Global Championship

– Impact has announced a Barbed Wire match and a X-Division Championship match for next week’s episode. oVe and Sammi Callihan will battle LAX in Barbed Wire Massacre III, which will see the ring ropes replaced with barbed wire. This is the first time in a decade the match has taken place on Impact and the first time it’s ever happened on network television.

Also announced for the show is Taiji Ishimori defending the X-Division Title against Dezmond Xavier. A preview of the Barbed Wire Massacre III match is below:

– Impact has also announced that Eli Drake will defend the Impact Global Championship against Johnny Impact and Alberto El Patron in a “Motor City Mayhem” match in Detroit: