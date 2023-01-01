IMPACT News: Best Of 2022 On YouTube

– IMPACT Wrestling premiered their IMPACT! Best of 2022 show on their official YouTube channel, described as:

On this special “Best of 2022” edition of IMPACT!, relive some of the most memorable matches and moments from the past year in IMPACT Wrestling, including Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich from BOUND FOR GLORY, Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship from BOUND FOR GLORY, Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the World Championship from REBELLION and much more. Plus we announce the fans’ choice for Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Match of the Year and Moment of the Year.