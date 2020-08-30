wrestling / News
Impact News: Black Tie Celebration Added To This Week’s Impact, Wildest Swimming Pool Moments
August 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has added a new segment to this week’s episode. The company announced on Twitter on that Deonna Purrazzo will host a “black tie affair” to celebrate her win over Jordynne Grace at Impact Emergence:
.@DeonnaPurrazzo will host a Black Tie Affair TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV to celebrate her HISTORIC Ironman victory! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/oqLekyxVvG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2020
– The company also released a video looking at the top five wildest swimming pool moments in the company’s history:
