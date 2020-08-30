wrestling / News

Impact News: Black Tie Celebration Added To This Week’s Impact, Wildest Swimming Pool Moments

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has added a new segment to this week’s episode. The company announced on Twitter on that Deonna Purrazzo will host a “black tie affair” to celebrate her win over Jordynne Grace at Impact Emergence:

– The company also released a video looking at the top five wildest swimming pool moments in the company’s history:

