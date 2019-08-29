wrestling / News
Impact News: Brian Cage Comments on Injury Issues, Ken Shamrock Says He’ll See Moose in Las Vegas
– If you’ve been disappointed by the Impact World Championship being largely inactive due to Brian Cage’s injuries, you’re in good company because he has been too. Cage posted to Instagram to comment on his “inactive title reign” and discussed the injury issues he’s been dealing with since he beat Johnny Impact at Rebellion in April to win the championship. His full post is below:
I know many might be upset with my inactive title reign. Trust me, no one is more disappointed than me. Right when I reach the top of the iceberg I'm dealt with nothing but set back after set back due to injury. Everytime I try to push through, I get another set back. This is not the champion I wanted to be. I wanted to be a fighting champion, not a once in a while attraction you'd see else where. And I've done everything possible to heal and recover, and in a timely manner. And that's why I'm in Colombia seeking the world's best stem cell therapy from @bioxcellerator_. I'm not gonna stop and to quote another machine, "I'll be back." #machine #machine2.0 #swolverine #impactwrestling #wolrdchamp #ageofcage #weaponx
– Ken Shamrock posted to Twitter to continue his back-and-forth with Moose ahead of next month’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Vegas. Shamrock is set to return to the company at the tapings and has been trading barbs with Moose on Twitter:
.@TheMooseNation You have my attention, but you will soon wish you didn't.
Sadly, those little chicken legs you have wont look near as good on my mantle as the others who lost before you.
See you in Vegas @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/qjTFfOBngS
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 28, 2019
