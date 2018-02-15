wrestling / News
Impact News: Brian Cage Makes Impact Debut, Tyrus Returns, Austin Aries Comments on Return
– Brian Cage made his debut on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see video of Cage making his in-ring debut below in a quick squash match:
.@MrGMSI_BCage makes his #IMPACTonPOP debut! pic.twitter.com/B8hNDwNcqU
Thanks for coming! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/mQeZEi003F
.@MrGMSI_BCage picks up the win in devastating fashion. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/WYSRiB4kNj
– Tyrus, who left Impact last year due to issues with Jeff Jarrett and management, made his return to the promotion on tonight’s episode. Tyrus commented on his return on Twitter, posting:
Ladies and gentlemen…
E
C
3
AND TYRUS! #IMPACTonPop @PlanetTyrus @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/THHbzqHzst
– Impact Wrestling posted video of Austin Aries commenting on his return to Impact, the company going through a “rebirth” and how he’s going to lead the charge:
There's a rebirth in IMPACT Wrestling and @AustinAries is the man leading the charge! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/iVnssFgpna
