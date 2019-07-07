Impact News: Brian Cage Update, Slammiversary Pre-Sale Numbers, Lucha Star Backstage

– Brian Cage is ready to go for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. PWInsider reports that Cage is backstage at the show and dressed to compete. The news comes after Cage was reportedly still set to face Michael Elgin tonight despite him being “sent to the hospital” after Elgin’s attack at Bash at the Brewery, which was an angle.

– The site also notes that lucha star Daga is backstage at the event, but not dressed to compete.

– According to PWInsider, a little over 700 tickets were pre-sold for Slammiversary.