wrestling / News
Impact News: Brian Cage Update, Slammiversary Pre-Sale Numbers, Lucha Star Backstage
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Brian Cage is ready to go for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV. PWInsider reports that Cage is backstage at the show and dressed to compete. The news comes after Cage was reportedly still set to face Michael Elgin tonight despite him being “sent to the hospital” after Elgin’s attack at Bash at the Brewery, which was an angle.
– The site also notes that lucha star Daga is backstage at the event, but not dressed to compete.
– According to PWInsider, a little over 700 tickets were pre-sold for Slammiversary.
More Trending Stories
- Batista & Chris Jericho Discuss Their Experiences Working Backstage with Vince McMahon, Why They Got Along With Him
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why WCW Should’ve Saved Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg for PPV Instead of Nitro, Thoughts on Rumor of Hogan Agreeing to Job in Exchange for Getting Win Back Later
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match