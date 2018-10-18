wrestling / News
Impact News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Bound For Glory Backstage Photo Gallery
October 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for tonight’s episode, the first after Bound For Glory. You can see the video below:
– Impact also posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes pics from Bound for Glory:
Take an amazing look Behind the Scenes of Bound For Glory with this photo gallery! #BFGCOMDA @TheMooseNation
HERE: https://t.co/cCoQ83viRE pic.twitter.com/HbBTz3jggc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 18, 2018