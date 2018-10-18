Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Bound For Glory Backstage Photo Gallery

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for tonight’s episode, the first after Bound For Glory. You can see the video below:

– Impact also posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes pics from Bound for Glory:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading