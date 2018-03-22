Impact News: EC3 Fired During Feast or Fired Reveals, Su Yung Makes Impact Debut (Video)

– EC3 found himself fired during the Feast or Fired briefcase reveals on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see video of the reveal below. In addition to that development, Eli Drake got a Impact Tag Team Championship match, Petey Williams received an X-Division Championship match and Moose received a shot at the Impact World Championship.

EC3 moved on from Impact after the tapings that included this week’s episode and has since signed with WWE, returning to NXT. The Impact segment also included Brian Cage attacking EC3 after the reveal:

– Impact also released video of Su Yung making her Impact debut on the show when she came through the crowd and attacked Allie: