Impact News: Executives at WOW – Women of Wrestling Taping, New VPs Hired, Ken Shamrock Documentary Coming
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling executives Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore were at last night’s Executives at WOW – Women of Wrestling TV taping in Hollywood. PWInsider reports that Nordholm was in the crowd, and D’Amore was in the production truck for the taping. Another WOW taping takes place tonight.
– Anthem announced on Tuesday that Randy Brown hjas been brought on as Senior Vice President of Distribution, while Peter Cohen will be the Senior Vice President, Programming Strategy & Content Development. PWInsider reports that both men had been working as strategic advisors for the company.
– Finally, the site reports that Fight Network is producing a documentary on Ken Shamrock, who returned to Impact at the tapings earlier this month.
