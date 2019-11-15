wrestling / News

Impact News: Hard to Kill Ticket Packages On Sale, Video of Dixie Carter’s ITV Segment

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

– Ticket packages are now on sale for January’s Impact Hard to Kill. You can see all the details at the link in the below tweet:

– ITV has posted video of the episode of Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey featuring Dixie Carter. As reported earlier this week, Carter learned that she’s a distant cousin of Declan Donnelly:

