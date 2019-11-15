wrestling / News
Impact News: Hard to Kill Ticket Packages On Sale, Video of Dixie Carter’s ITV Segment
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Ticket packages are now on sale for January’s Impact Hard to Kill. You can see all the details at the link in the below tweet:
Titanium Packages are available right now for @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill in Dallas. Don’t miss this historic night! Be there in person!
🎫: https://t.co/Js7ik5us54 pic.twitter.com/EZGbja4Epz
— Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) November 15, 2019
– ITV has posted video of the episode of Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey featuring Dixie Carter. As reported earlier this week, Carter learned that she’s a distant cousin of Declan Donnelly:
