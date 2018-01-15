wrestling / News
Impact News: Hype Promos For Barbed Wire Massacre, KM Wants to Fight Jack Swagger in Bellator
– Impact Wrestling has posted new hype promos for the Barbed Wire Massacre match that will air on this week’s Impact. You can see them below. Impact has confirmed that the match will air on Thursday’s POP TV broadcast:
– KM posted to Twitter saying that now that he wants to be the first to face Jack Swagger in an MMA fight now that he’s signed a deal with Bellator:
Now that I’m with @AmericanTopTeam I think it’s only fitting my first fight is with @RealJackSwagger in his first fight w @BellatorMMA ! 6’5, 265lbs – Let’s do this! @ScottCoker @IMPACTWRESTLING
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@ImpactKM) January 15, 2018