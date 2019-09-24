Impact News: Impact Content Still Planned For Pursuit, Show to Continue on Twitch, New Production Team Member

– Impact Wrestling’s move to AXS TV doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to see the company on Twitch and Pursuit Channel. PWInsider reports that the show will remain streaming on Twitch weekly along with its AXS airings on Tuesdays.

As for Pursuit, the site notes that the current plan is to have some sort of presence for the promotion on the channel, which is Impact’s current terrestrial TV home. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding those plans yet.

– The site notes that indy talent Nolan Edwards has joined Impact’s production team. The move comes as Kevin Sullivan, the VP of production (and no, not the WCW wrestler/booker), recently gave his notice to jump to AEW. Several former production companies have reached out in the last day to offer assistance to Impact if needed.