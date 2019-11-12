wrestling / News
Impact News: Impact World Title Match Set For Wrestling Revolver, Behind the Scenes Video For Joey Ryan vs. Ken Shamrock
November 12, 2019 | Posted by
– The Impact World Championship will be defended at No Revolver’s show on December 7th. Impact announced that Sami Callihan will defend the title against Rich Swann at No Surrender, which takes place in Dayton, Ohio:
.@TheSamiCallihan will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @GottaGetSwann on December 7th in Dayton at No Surrender! @PWRevolver
TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/zJBHA5Z3MM pic.twitter.com/gqkEuvkK7T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2019
– Impact posted the following video looking behind the scenes of Joey Ryan vs. Ken Shamrock:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Greg Gagne Taking Credit for NWO Idea & Bringing Hulk Hogan to WCW, Why He Fired Gagne
- Jim Ross On His Friendship With Vince McMahon, McMahon Helping Him When His Wife Died
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Next PPV Event, If PPVs Will Be In Same Cities Every Year, Confirms Double or Nothing 2