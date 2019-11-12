wrestling / News

Impact News: Impact World Title Match Set For Wrestling Revolver, Behind the Scenes Video For Joey Ryan vs. Ken Shamrock

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan Impact

– The Impact World Championship will be defended at No Revolver’s show on December 7th. Impact announced that Sami Callihan will defend the title against Rich Swann at No Surrender, which takes place in Dayton, Ohio:

– Impact posted the following video looking behind the scenes of Joey Ryan vs. Ken Shamrock:

