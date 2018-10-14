Impact News: James Ellsworth Makes Impact Debut at Bound For Glory, Chris Jericho Praises PPV

– James Ellsworth made his Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory on Sunday night. The WWE alumus came out to answer Eli Drake’s open challenge, making a Carmella reference in the process. Drake’s challenge was for New Yorkers only, but Ellsworth said he ‘dated a girl from Staten Island and lived in her basement.’ Drake quickly put Ellsworth away. You can see clips from the match below.

Ellsworth last appeared for WWE on July 24th, when he was fired from Smackdown by Paige.

– Chris Jericho posted to Twitter to praise Bound For Glory: