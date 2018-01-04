wrestling / News
Impact News: James Storm Loses Loser Leaves Impact Match, New Tag Team Champions Crowned
– James Storm lost a Loser Leaves Impact match to Dan Lambert on this week’s Impact, while LAX won the Impact Tag Team Championships. You can see video from social media of both matches below.
Storm lost after KM hit Storm in the back of the head with a beer bottle, which eventually led to the American Top Team co-founder to make the pinfall. LAX meanwhile defeated oVe to win the titles. Had LAX lost, they would have had to leave Impact.
Loser Leaves Impact Match:
Tag Team Title Match:
