Impact News: Jeff Jarrett Gets Extension Lawsuit Filing, Alicia Atout Done With Company, Pat Buck on This Week’s Post-Show

– Jeff Jarrett and Ahtem have received an extension to file an update on the lawsuit filed by Jarrett. PWInsider reports that the U.S. District Middle District of Tennessee approved Jarrett’s motion on March 27th, which asked for an extension until April 12th for both Jarrett and Anthem to submit an update to the court on where mediation stands.

The extension request was filed last week due to Jarrett’s travel schedule, some other responsibilities from Jarrett’s lawyers and Anthem’s lawyers having to do some international travel, all of which prevented the two sides from meeting for a conference. Jarrett is suing Anthem over Anthem allegedly violating state and federal trademark infringements in relation to GWE and violating Jarrett’s exclusive property rights to his own name, photograph, and other likeness.

– PWInsider also reports that interviewer Alicia Atout finished up with the company at the Windsor, Ontario TV tapings last week.

– WrestlePro has announced that Pat Buck will appear on Impact’s Twitch channel after tomorrow’s episode of Impact Wrestling: