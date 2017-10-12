Impact News: Johnny Impact Not Pulling Punches Against Garza Jr. Tonight, Cornette Hypes Bound For Glory

– Impact Wrestling has released video of Johnny Impact discussing his match with Garza Jr., plus one of Jim Cornette hyping Bound For Glory. You can see both videos below. The first features Impact talking about how he’s not pulling any punches against Garza in the match, which will see the winner become the new #1#1 contender to the Global Championship. Impact says he came to Impact to get the Global Title and if he has to take Garza to Slam Town in order to do it, he will.

In the second video, Cornette says that fans leaving the arena once Bound For Glory is done will say they’ve never seen anything like it. He says fans will realize that Impact is unlike any other promotion in the United States or around the world: