Impact News: Ken Shamrock Challenges Minoru Suzuki, Latest Taping Draws Big Attendance, NOAH Sale Has No Affect On Impact Relationship

– In a post on Twitter, Ken Shamrock challenged NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki to a match, noting the two could have a “Pancrase-style” fight

He wrote: “If Suzuki is looking for a challenge, I’ll give him the Pancrase style match he’s looking for.”

— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 8, 2020

– PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas, had the highest attendance of any Impact event since they started running Sam’s Town Live. Tonight’s taping sold out completely in advance, but there are tickets available for tomorrow’s taping.

– It was also reported that the recent sale of Pro Wrestling NOAH will have no effect on the promotion’s deal with Impact.