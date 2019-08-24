wrestling / News

Impact News: Ken Shamrock to Respond to Moose on Next Week’s Show, Featurette on Rhino’s Impact Return

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock

– Ken Shamrock will respond to Moose on next week’s Impact Wrestling as he preps for his return to the company next month. Impact has announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs at 10 PM ET on Twitch and Pursuit Channel:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Michael Elgin vs. Rhino
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. TBD
* Ken Shamrock responds to Moose.
* Trey vs. TJP vs. Taurus vs. Golden Magic

– Impact posted the following video looking behind the scenes at Rhino’s return to the company:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ken Shamrock, Moose, Rhino, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading