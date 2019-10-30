Impact News: Ken Shamrock vs. Joey Ryan Set For Next Week, Video of Rob Van Dam’s Promo, Rhino Challenges RVD For Turning Point

– Ken Shamrock will face Joey Ryan on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The match was made after Ryan challenged Shamrock to a match during the latter’s in-ring promo noting that he’s not going anwyhere.

Also set for the show are:

* Michael Elgin vs. Fallah Bahh

* Willie Mack vs. Moose

– Impact shared both Rob Van Dam and Rhino’s promos on their Twitter account, which you can see below. RVD explains why he was tired of “carrying” Rhino and said he’d carried the ECW roster, then called out Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan, and The Young Bucks as stealing his moves, saying “Without RVD there would be no Kenny Omega, there would be no Daniel Bryan. Without RVD, there would be no Young Bucks.”

"With RVD there would be no Kenny Omega, there would be no Daniel Bryan, without RVD there would be no Young Bucks." @TherealRVD is sick of everybody stealing his stuff and he's not sorry. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/S2SK4yTyG3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019

As for Rhino, he challenged RVD to a match at November’s Impact Turning Point, which will stream on Impact Plus: