 

wrestling / News

Impact News: Knockouts Title Match & Feast or Fired Reveals on Next Week’s Episode, Josh Mathews on Grand Championship ‘Win’

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sienna Allie Impact Wrestling

– A Knockouts Championship match and the reveals of the Feast or Fired briefcases are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Allie will defend the Knockouts Title against Sienna next week. Meanwhile, Eli Drake, Petey Williams, EC3 and Moose will find out what their briefcases contain:

– Josh Mathews posted the following to Twitter after he “won” (was handed) the Impact Grand Championship:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Josh Mathews, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading