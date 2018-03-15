Impact News: Knockouts Title Match & Feast or Fired Reveals on Next Week’s Episode, Josh Mathews on Grand Championship ‘Win’

– A Knockouts Championship match and the reveals of the Feast or Fired briefcases are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Allie will defend the Knockouts Title against Sienna next week. Meanwhile, Eli Drake, Petey Williams, EC3 and Moose will find out what their briefcases contain:

NEXT WEEK – after winning the Championship last week, @AllieImpact will have to start her reign running as she faced the challenge of @Sienna. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/JAggjMRry8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

We know the four men that have cases but next week we'll answer the burning question – which case did @iPeteyWilliams, @TheMooseNation, @therealec3 and @TheEliDrake get? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/SZpCOvBHcm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2018

– Josh Mathews posted the following to Twitter after he “won” (was handed) the Impact Grand Championship: